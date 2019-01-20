Australian Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands progress in mixed doubles

From the section

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands are the US Open champions

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne ParkDates:14-27 January

Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu and Austrian Oliver Marach in the Australian Open mixed doubles.

The US Open champions will face France's Kristina Mladenovic and Swede Robert Lindstedt in the second round after the fourth seeds retired at 4-1.

Mladenovic and Lindstedt beat Briton Dominic Inglot and Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-2 in the first round.

Briton Neal Skupski and Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez also progressed.

The pair beat Slovenian Katarina Srebotnik and Croatian Franko Skugor 6-3 6-3.