Australian Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands progress in mixed doubles

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands are the US Open champions
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne ParkDates:14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Jamie Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu and Austrian Oliver Marach in the Australian Open mixed doubles.

The US Open champions will face France's Kristina Mladenovic and Swede Robert Lindstedt in the second round after the fourth seeds retired at 4-1.

Mladenovic and Lindstedt beat Briton Dominic Inglot and Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-2 in the first round.

Briton Neal Skupski and Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez also progressed.

The pair beat Slovenian Katarina Srebotnik and Croatian Franko Skugor 6-3 6-3.

