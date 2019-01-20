Australian Open 2019: Frances Tiafoe beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach quarters

Frances Tiafoe has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday by reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals with victory over former semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov.

The unseeded American beat the Bulgarian 20th seed 7-5 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (1-7) 7-5 to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time.

The world number 39 will play the winner of Sunday's match between world number two Rafael Nadal and former Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych.

"It means the world," he said.

More to follow.