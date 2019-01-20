Australian Open 2019: Angelique Kerber in shock early exit

World number two Angelique Kerber was knocked out of the Australian Open by world number 35 Danielle Collins.

Wimbledon champion Kerber was thrashed 6-0 6-2 in a shock fourth-round defeat on Margaret Court.

The German three-time Grand Slam champion broke early in the second set but was immediately broken back.

American Collins, 25, is making her Australian Open debut and has not gone beyond the first round in any of her five previous Grand Slams.

