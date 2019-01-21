Australian Open 2019: Alexander Zverev loses to Milos Raonic in fouth round

Alexander Zverev took his anger out on his racquet during a poor performance against Milos Raonic

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

World number four Alexander Zverev was comprehensively beaten by Milos Raonic in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The German, widely seen as a top contender for the title after his stunning ATP Finals win in November, lost 6-1 6-1 7-6 (7-5).

While Zverev destroyed one racquet in a spectacular meltdown in the second set, Raonic remained calm to win.

The 16th seed will face Croatia's Borna Coric or Frenchman Lucas Pouille next.

Zverev's game - and temper - unravels

Alexander Zverev's racquet was barely recognisable by the time he had finished smashing it

Zverev had started the match in dream fashion, breaking the big-serving Raonic in the very first game.

But that was the only positive as he went on to lose eight games in a row.

His serve deserted him, particularly his second serve on which he won just 25% of his points in the first set and 20% in the second.

He briefly stopped the rot with a hold in the third game of the second set before losing the next five games.

He frequently shrugged in disbelief at what was happening and his frustration boiled over at the changeover when he had been broken to trail 4-1 in the second.

Sitting in his chair, he repeatedly battered one side of his racquet into the ground, pausing only to swap sides and ensure only a heap of bent metal and torn strings remained.

A new racquet did not help, though, even if his serve percentages improved in the third set and he showed glimpses of his best to save two match points at 5-4.

If he had played more of the tennis he displayed in the 29-shot rally that ended with a beautiful backhand slice that Raonic could not return on one of those match points, it might have been a different story.

But, although he forced a tie-break, and won two points on the Raonic serve in it, his time was up when the Canadian hit a forehand cross-court winner on his fourth match point.