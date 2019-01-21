Australian Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares into doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian Open title together in 2016

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares booked their place in the Australian Open quarter-finals in the men's doubles.

The third seeds beat German Kevin Krawietz and Croatian Nikola Mektic 6-7 6-2 7-5 after saving three match points in the deciding set.

After losing the first set, they responded with two breaks in the second and another at the end of the third.

The pair face Finn Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers next.