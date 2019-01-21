Australian Open: Kei Nishikori through after five-set win over Pablo Carreno Busta

Carreno Busta left the court screaming at the umpire after feeling the point at 8-5, when his shot was erroneously called out, should have been replayed

Japan's Kei Nishikori produced another sensational comeback to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-7 (8-10) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-6 (10-8) victory over Pablo Carreno Busta.

The eighth seed came from two sets down to win his third five-set contest of the tournament and book a tie against Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev.

The marathon match lasted five hours and five minutes, with Nishikori coming from 8-5 down in the super tie-break to reel off five successive points which sealed victory.

The match ended in controversy, though, as Carreno Busta left the court screaming at the umpire after feeling the point at 8-5, when his shot was erroneously called out just as Nishikori struck what proved to be a clean winner, should have been replayed

Spaniard Carreno Busta did, however, apologise immediately in his post-match news conference.

"Obviously I'm very sad because after five hours fighting, the way that I leave from the court wasn't correct, and I'm so sorry because that's not me," he said.

"It's tough for me to leave the Australian Open like this, because I think I played an unbelievable match. Also Kei, he played really good."

Nishikori, 29, had already spent eight hours and 42 minutes on court in his first three matches, including a second-round clash that went the full distance to a final set tie-break against Ivo Karlovic.

"I feel it's not enough," he joked of his total of 13 hours and 47 minutes on court in the first four rounds. "It's not easy of course. I will try to recover well on Tuesday."

Nishikori warmed up for the Australian Open by winning the title at Brisbane and has now reached the quarter-finals for the fourth time in Melbourne without ever going further.