Australian Open 2019: Danielle Collins beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach semis

American Danielle Collins had never won a Grand Slam match before this year's Australian Open

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Danielle Collins has reached the Australian Open semi-finals, having never won a Grand Slam main draw singles match prior to the tournament.

The American, 25, beat unseeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6 7-5 6-1 in two hours and 16 minutes in Melbourne.

Collins broke twice in the second set and won seven games in a row as she raced through the decider.

The world number 35 faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or 15th seed Ashleigh Barty next.