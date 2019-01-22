Australian Open 2019: Danielle Collins beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach semis
|Australian Open 2019
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Danielle Collins has reached the Australian Open semi-finals, having never won a Grand Slam main draw singles match prior to the tournament.
The American, 25, beat unseeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6 7-5 6-1 in two hours and 16 minutes in Melbourne.
Collins broke twice in the second set and won seven games in a row as she raced through the decider.
The world number 35 faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or 15th seed Ashleigh Barty next.