Australian Open 2019: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares knocked out

Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray (right) won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Briton Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares have been knocked out of the Australian Open men's doubles in the quarter-finals.

They lost 6-3 6-4 to Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers.

Bob and Mike Bryan, playing their first Grand Slam together in a year, were beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-3) by Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Murray also lost in the mixed doubles as he and Bethanie Mattek-Sands fell to Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith.

The Australian wildcards won 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

Briton Neal Skupski and Spaniard Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez are through to the semi-finals, defeating top seeds Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-1 4-6 11-9 in a match tie-break.