Australian Open 2019: Lucas Pouille beats Milos Raonic to reach semi-final

Lucas Pouille had not won a singles match at the Australian Open before this year's tournament

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Lucas Pouille reached his first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 win over 16th seed Milos Raonic at the Australian Open.

The Frenchman will now face either Novak Djokovic or Kei Nishikori for a place in the final following his first win over the Canadian in four attempts.

Their quarter-final gets under way at 08:30 GMT.

The other men's semi-final will be between 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

