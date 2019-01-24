Australian Open 2019: Neal Skupski beaten in mixed doubles semi-final

From the section

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Neal Skupski won only 33% of points on their second serve against Krejcikova and Ram

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Briton Neal Skupski and Spaniard Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez were beaten in their mixed doubles semi-final.

Skupski, 29, and Spaniard Martinez Sanchez, 36, lost 6-0 6-4 to Czech Barbora Krejcikova and USA's Rajeev Ram, the third seeds, in one hour and six minutes.

It was the Liverpudlian's first Grand Slam semi-final.

Skupski and Martinez Sanchez had beaten top seeds Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarter-finals.