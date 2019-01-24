Australian Open 2019: Neal Skupski beaten in mixed doubles semi-final
|Australian Open 2019
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Briton Neal Skupski and Spaniard Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez were beaten in their mixed doubles semi-final.
Skupski, 29, and Spaniard Martinez Sanchez, 36, lost 6-0 6-4 to Czech Barbora Krejcikova and USA's Rajeev Ram, the third seeds, in one hour and six minutes.
It was the Liverpudlian's first Grand Slam semi-final.
Skupski and Martinez Sanchez had beaten top seeds Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarter-finals.