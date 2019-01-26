Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka beats Petra Kvitova to win title

Naomi Osaka won the match on her fifth championship point

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Japan's Naomi Osaka beat Czech Petra Kvitova in a seesaw Australian Open final to win back-to-back Grand Slams and become the new world number one.

The US Open winner, 21, missed three championship points in the second set but regrouped to win 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4.

The fourth seed broke for 2-1 in the decider, then served out to clinch victory in Melbourne.

Eighth seed Kvitova, 28, was bidding for her first major title since being stabbed in a knife attack.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who said she was fortunate to be alive after the incident in December 2016, showed resilience to take the match into a third set as momentum swung from side to side.

Victory seemed to be inevitable for Osaka before Kvitova broke back for 5-5 on her way to winning 12 points in a row to lead for the first time since the start of the second set.

However, Osaka regained focus to take a decisive advantage in the decider, going on to replicate American Jennifer Capriati's achievement of winning her first two Grand Slams back to back.

She missed a fourth championship point with a long return, but took the fifth when Kvitova hit a forehand wide.

A smiling Osaka dropped to her haunches on the baseline before returning to her chair and covering her face in shock as she savoured the moment.

Osaka, who replaces Simona Halep at the top of the rankings after the Romanian's 48-week stint, becomes the first Asian player to be world number one.

She is also the youngest to hold top spot since Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, then aged 20, took the ranking in 2010.

More to follow.