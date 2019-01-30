Britain's Katie Boulter loses to Ekaterina Alexandrova in St Petersburg

Katie Boulter is ranked 10 places below Alexandrova in the world rankings

Britain's Katie Boulter lost 7-5 4-6 6-1 to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The 22-year-old had failed to reach the main draw after being beaten in qualifying by Ysaline Bonaventure but went through as a lucky loser after Dominika Cibulkova withdrew.

However, the world number 88 failed to make her second chance count.

Alexandrova hit 17 aces to Boulter's six and faces Tereza Martincova next.