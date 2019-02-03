Thailand Open: Dayana Yastremska wins title and is presented with dolphin-shaped trophy

Trophies come in all shapes and sizes.
Take the Ashes urn, for example, at 11cm high, and then compare it with the Indy 500's Borg-Warner Trophy, which comes in at 163cm tall.
Then there is the tree-shaped Paris Masters trophy, and the Qatar Masters' 'Golden Clam'.
How about a dolphin balancing a ball on its nose? That's what Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska is taking home from the Thailand Open.
On Sunday, the 18-year-old world number 47 was presented with the trophy after beating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-3) in Hua Hin for her second career WTA singles title.
Here, BBC Sport takes a look at some of the weird and wonderful sporting trophies, starting with tennis.
And then there are the rest...