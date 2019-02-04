Great Britain in the Fed Cup: Schedule, results & standings

Britain are competing on home soil in the Fed Cup for the first time in 25 years

Fed Cup: Group I Europe/Africa Zone Venue: University of Bath Dates: 6-9 February Coverage: Live text updates of Great Britain's matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain host a four-day qualifying event in Group I of the Europe/Africa Zone of the Fed Cup.

Eight teams will take part across two groups at the University of Bath from Wednesday to Saturday, with ties consisting of two singles matches and one doubles rubbers.

Group winners will go through to a final on Saturday to compete for a spot in the World Group II play-off in April.

Slovenia, Greece and Hungary join Great Britain in group A, while Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Georgia are in group B.

Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Katie Swann are in the GB squad, which is captained by Anne Keothavong.

Follow Britain's matches with text updates and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Schedule

All times GMT and subject to changes.

Wednesday, 6 February

Group A

Great Britain v Slovenia (16:30)

Hungary v Greece (16:30)

Group B

Serbia v Georgia (10:00)

Croatia v Turkey (10:00)

Thursday, 7 February

Group A

Great Britain v Greece (16:30)

Hungary v Slovenia (16:30)

Group B

Croatia v Georgia (10:00)

Serbia v Turkey (10:00)

Friday, 8 February

Group A

Great Britain v Hungary (16:30)

Greece v Slovenia (16:30)

Group B

Serbia v Croatia (10:00)

Turkey v Georgia (10:00)

Saturday, 9 February

Play-off: TBC v TBC (16:30)

Results & standings

Group A Team P W L W-L Pts Great Britain 0 0 0 0 0 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 Greece 0 0 0 0 0 Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0

6 February:Great Britain v Slovenia; Hungary v Greece

7:Great Britain v Greece; Hungary v Slovenia

8:Great Britain v Hungary; Greece v Slovenia

Group B Team P W L W-L Pts Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0

6 February: Serbia v Georgia; Croatia v Turkey

7: Croatia v Georgia; Serbia v Turkey

8: Serbia v Croatia; Turkey v Georgia