Naomi Osaka: World number one withdraws from Qatar Open with back injury

Naomi Osaka beat Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open final in January to become world number one

World number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open with a back injury.

It was scheduled to be the Japanese's first tournament since triumphing in the Australian Open in January to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

"I am sorry to have to withdraw from Doha this year as I was looking forward to playing and seeing my fans there," the 21-year-old said in a statement.

"I wish everyone a great week and hope to see everyone next year."

Osaka has previously suffered with a back injury, missing October's Hong Kong Open with the problem.