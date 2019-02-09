Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in all-French final

From the section

Herbert needed an hour and 33 minutes to defeat 79th-ranked Berdych

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will contest an all-French final at the Open Sud de France.

Seventh seed Herbert, the world number 44, saw off 2012 champion Tomas Berdych 6-2 7-5, Berdych double faulting to lose his serve at 5-5 in the second.

Ex-Australian Open finalist Tsonga, now ranked 210, beat Moldova's Radu Albot 6-1 6-3 in 69 minutes in Montpelier.

In the Sofia Open, Hungarian Marton Fucsovics will play third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the final.

World number 47 Fucsovics battled past Italian Matteo Berrettini in two hours 16 minutes, while 16th-ranked Medvedev saw off Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4 in an hour and 16 minutes.

In the men's doubles in Montpelier, unseeded British pair Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara lost 6-4 6-4 to wildcards Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang.