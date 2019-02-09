Fed Cup: Katie Boulter wins to put Great Britain ahead against Serbia

Katie Boulter has won all four of her singles matches this week in Bath

Fed Cup: Group I Europe/Africa Zone Venue: University of Bath Dates: 6-9 February 2019 Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on selected GB matches

Katie Boulter put Great Britain on the verge of April's Fed Cup promotion play-offs by beating Serbia's Ivana Jorovic in straight sets in Bath.

The British number two's 6-4 6-3 win gave her team the ideal start to Saturday's crucial best-of-three tie.

If Johanna Konta beats Aleksandra Krunic next, Britain will win and move a step closer to World Group II.

Boulter's victory was her fourth in four days, maintaining her 100% Fed Cup record.

"I am close to tears right now. It has been a really long week," Boulter said.

"It means everything and so much more. I put everything on the court and have so much heart. It just means so much to me."

The hosts - who triumphed in all three of their round-robin matches between Wednesday and Friday to top Group A - are bidding to reach the World Group II play-offs for a third successive year.

Should Konta be beaten by Serbia's world number 57 Krunic, the tie will be decided by a final doubles rubber, in which Harriet Dart and Katie Swan are set to play for Great Britain against Krunic and Olga Danilovic.

Leicester-born Boulter, who battled through a thriller against Hungary's Dalma Galfi to win in a third-set tie-break on Friday, needed no such drama to overcome Jorovic on Saturday, coming through in one hour 28 minutes.

Jorovic, ranked 34 places lower than world number 83 Boulter, was the more error-prone and the Briton took advantage to win six of her 11 break points, to the delight of another sold-out crowd at the University of Bath.

"I came in to this week not knowing what to expect," said Boulter, who before this week had only played two Fed Cup doubles matches.

"To come out with four wins is probably better than I imagined. I'm really happy they went well.

"Playing for your country is a little different to just playing for yourself. You're trying to make people proud."

Will Britain finally return the the World Group?

Boulter's win leaves captain Anne Keothavong (left) one win from taking the team to the promotion play-offs

Britain have played outside the Fed Cup's top two tiers since 1993, but - including Saturday's tie against the Serbs - still need to win two more fixtures in a row to go up to World Group II.

At this third-tier, Europe/Africa zone Group I event in Bath, there were initially eight teams - split into two groups - taking part, with only the group winners GB and Serbia meeting for a chance to progress.

The hosts remain without Heather Watson, who has been ill throughout the week.