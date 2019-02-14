Indian Wells: Two-time champion Maria Sharapova withdraws

The 31-year-old also withdrew from January's St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova says she is "working through some painful days", after withdrawing from next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

The 31-year-old, who has a shoulder injury, has withdrawn or retired from two out of the three events she has played in since September's US Open.

"It's been an issue last year and going into this year," said the Russian.

"My doctor says it's a day-by-day pain management situation."

Sharapova beat defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open in January before losing to Ashleigh Barty.

She then pulled out of the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy at the end of January.

"The shoulder injury hasn't been much of a secret in the past year," she said.

"That's been something I have been struggling with and had to shut down the season after the US Open.

"[It's] still not where I want it to be, I'm still working through some painful days.

"That's something that I have had to deal with since I was 21 years old and really at the peak of my career."