Leonardo Azevedo named Stirling's new tennis academy head coach

Leonard Azevedo is to be the first head coach of the new LTA tennis academy in Stirling

Leonardo Azevedo has been named as the first head coach of the new LTA tennis academy in Stirling.

The Brazilian, 42, will lead a new coaching team when it opens in August.

He is known for his work with former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"Tennis in Britain and Scotland has been on a fantastic journey over the last two decades and we don't need to look far from Stirling to be inspired by just what is possible," said Azevedo.

Azevedo joins from his current position as head coach at international tennis academy Barcelona Total Tennis.

The academy at the University of Stirling is one of only two in the UK.