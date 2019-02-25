Delray Beach Open: Britain's Dan Evans misses out on first ATP Tour final

Dan Evans also lost his first ATP Final at the Sydney International in 2017

Britain's Dan Evans produced a double fault on championship point - after failing to convert three of his own - to miss out on his first ATP title.

Evans, 28, lost 3-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) in a dramatic Delray Beach Open final against Moldova's Radu Albot.

Despite the agonising defeat, Evans is now back on the verge of the world's top 100 after a great week in Florida.

Evans was unranked when he came back last April from a one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine.

He won six matches after coming through qualifying, beating world number nine John Isner in the last four.

But the final proved a match too far, despite providing moments of brilliance before eventually going down to 82nd-ranked Albot in the cruellest of manners.

Once the bitterness of the way he lost the match disappears, Evans will reflect on a positive week which saw him play some wonderful tennis, claim some notable scalps and, ultimately, reach the second ATP final of his career.

And, with no ranking points to defend over the next couple of months, the former world number 41 will see this as a golden opportunity to seize the momentum and climb even higher up the rankings.

