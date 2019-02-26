Katie Boulter: Briton wins first-round match at Mexican Open

Boulter is the world number 85

British number two Katie Boulter won her first-round match at the Mexican Open, beating Switzerland's Conny Perrin 6-4 7-5.

Boulter, ranked 85th in the world, won in one hour and 26 minutes.

She edged ahead against the qualifier in the 10th game of the first set, winning it with her second break point.

Perrin saved match point at 5-5 in the second, but two games later 22-year-old Boulter made sure at the second attempt to win the match.

Boulter will face either American Sofia Kenin or Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the next round.

At the Brazil Open, Britain's Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara beat Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien 6-4 7-5 to reach the doubles quarter-finals.