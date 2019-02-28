Mexican Open: Cameron Norrie & Johanna Konta reach last eight

Konta won in straight sets in Acapulco, while Norrie earned his win in three sets

Britain's Cameron Norrie and Johanna Konta both progressed to the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open.

World men's number 64 Norrie claimed a 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-3 win over 25th-ranked Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Women's number 45 Konta made the last eight after a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory over Russia's Varvara Flink.

Meanwhile, British men's number one Kyle Edmund and compatriot Dan Evans won their matches at a Challenger Series tournament in Indian Wells.

Edmund beat Spaniard Tommy Robredo 6-4 6-4 in the second round to earn his first win of 2019, while Evans claimed a 6-4 6-4 victory over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

Edmund will next play Czech Lukas Rosol and Evans will face Colombian Santiago Giraldo.

Briton Heather Watson went out of the women's side of the draw after a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) defeat by China's Han Xinyun.

At the Brazil Open, there was a win for British doubles pair Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara as they reached the semi-finals with a 6-4 6-4 win over Belgium pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

In Acapulco, Norrie will play American Mackenzie McDonald, who is ranked 71st in the world, in the quarter-finals, while Konta will play world number 28 Donna Vekic.

Britain's Katie Boulter went out of the tournament after she was forced to retire from her second-round match. She was trailing Sonya Kenin 6-4 4-1 at the time.

Elsewhere at the Mexico Open, Australian Nick Kyrgios knocked out men's number one seed Rafael Nadal, of Spain, with a 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6) victory.