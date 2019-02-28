Fed Cup play-off: London's Copper Box to host GB v Kazakhstan

Great Britain competed on home soil in the Fed Cup for the first time in 26 years in February

Great Britain will play their World Group II Fed Cup play-off against Kazakhstan at London's Copper Box in April, the LTA has announced.

The team, including British number one Johanna Konta, qualified by winning all four ties against Slovenia, Greece, Hungary and Serbia in Bath.

The play-off against Kazakhstan will take place on 20 and 21 April.

Victory will see GB qualify for the World Group II for the first time since 1993.

Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, who was raised in Hackney near to the Copper Box in Queen Elizabeth Park, said: "Having grown up and started playing tennis here, I never dreamt that one day I would be coming back and leading the British team in what is the world cup of women's team tennis."

The GB team that competed in the promotion play-off in Bath was made up of Konta and Katie Boulter, plus doubles players Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.

British number three and experienced Fed Cup player Heather Watson was absent due to injury

It is only the fourth time in 26 home ties the event will he held in the capital.