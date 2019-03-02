Nick Kyrgios through to Mexico Open final but Cameron Norrie loses out

Kyrgios is one of the most controversial figures in the sport

Australian Nick Kyrgios reached his first ATP final since January 2018 with a three-set win over John Isner in the last four of the Mexico Open.

Unlike in his earlier wins over Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, Kyrgios had the crowd on his side in his 7-5 5-7 7-6 (9-7) victory over the American.

The 23-year-old will face second seed and world number three Alexander Zverev in the final.

The German beat British world number 64 Cameron Norrie 7-6 (7-0) 6-3.

"It was very tough," said Zverev, who is playing only his second tournament of the year after being knocked out in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

"It was pretty windy, not easy conditions, and his game actually I think fits the wind quite well, so it was not easy.

"I'm just happy to be through."

Kyrgios, the former world number 13 has slipped to 72nd in the rankings, but he converted his third match point with a drop shot from the baseline, sealing the win after two hours and 21 minutes.

He broke Isner in the penultimate game of the opening set, and Isner returned the favour late in the second.

But neither player was able to earn a break point in the third.

"I was just trying to take care of my serve, that's really all you can do against John," said Kyrgios, who sent down 25 aces, compared to 24 for the big-serving American.

The unpredictable Australian, who seemed rattled at times by hostile fans in his victories over top seed Nadal and fellow Grand Slam winner Wawrinka, had a much smoother time on Friday.

"It's insane," he said. "One point they were cheering my name, another point they were booing me. It's just entertainment."