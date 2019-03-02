Roger Federer wins 100th ATP title in Dubai with victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Roger Federer has won his 100th ATP Tour title at the Dubai Tennis Championships - 6,600 days after winning his first in Milan.

The 37-year-old Swiss - a 20-time Grand Slam champion - beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4.

Federer's first ATP title came at the Milan Open on 4 February, 2001, when he beat Frenchman Julien Boutter.

He is just the second man, after American Jimmy Connors in 1983, to reach the landmark.

World number 11 Tsitsipas, 20, was Federer's 50th different final opponent and the 25th different nationality.

It was only the second time the pair had met, with Tsitsipas beating Federer in four sets in the Australian Open last 16 in January.

