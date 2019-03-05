Katie Boulter out in Indian Wells qualifying after defeat by Viktorija Golubic

Katie Boulter broke into the top 100 in October

British number two Katie Boulter failed to reach the Indian Wells main draw after being beaten in the final round of qualifying by Viktorija Golubic.

Boulter, 22, lost 6-4 6-3 in one hour 25 minutes to the Swiss player.

The world number 85, who was seeded sixth in qualifying, was aiming to reach the main draw in California for the first time.

It means Johanna Konta - ranked 45th in the world - will be the only female British player in the main draw.

The British number one will face France's world number 54 Pauline Parmentier in the first round on Wednesday.