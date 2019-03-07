Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie loses to 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in BNP Paribas Open first round

Auger-Aliassime lost to Laslo Djere in the Rio Open final

British number two Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets in the first round to Canada's 18-year-old world number 58 Felix Auger-Aliassime in Indian Wells.

In the first meeting between the pair, the Canadian teenager took the first set 6-3 in 33 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, who reached his first ATP final at last month's Rio Open, raced through the second 6-2 to wrap up the match in 62 minutes.

He now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won the Marseille title last month.

British number one Kyle Edmund, who received a bye, awaits the winner of the match between Nicolas Jarry of Chile and American Frances Tiafoe.

Qualifier Dan Evans, who missed out on his first ATP Tour title when he lost the Delray Beach Open final against Moldova's Radu Albot last month, faces three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, the world number 40, in the opening round on Friday.