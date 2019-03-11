Indian Wells: Venus Williams beats Christina McHale to reach fourth round

Former world number one Williams is currently ranked 36th in the world

Venus Williams advanced to round four in Indian Wells with a 6-2 7-5 win over qualifier Christina McHale.

The 38-year-old, who beat Petra Kvitova in the last round after being a set and a double break down, lost the first game on serve after two double faults.

She won the next five games and took the set, then came from 3-1 down to wrap the match in an hour and 25 minutes when McHale double faulted.

Williams will face world number 97 Mona Barthel, who beat Julia Goerges.

In the men's draw, third seed Alexander Zverev lost to fellow German and world number 55 Jan Lennard-Struff, 6-3 6-1.

Struff will play Milos Raonic in the fourth round, the Canadian battling back from a set down in the decider to beat American qualifier Marcos Giron 4-6 6-4 6-4.