Indian Wells: Novak Djokovic beaten by Philipp Kohlschreiber in third round

Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet during his defeat by Philipp Kohlschreiber

World number one Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the BNP Paribas Open in the third round by Philipp Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells.

The Serb, who currently holds three of the four Grand Slam titles, was beaten 6-4 6-4 by the German world number 39.

Djokovic broke his racquet in anger after Kohlschreiber - who had lost his past seven matches against the 31-year-old - took the first set.

Kohlschreiber will play French 18th seed Gael Monfils in the fourth round.

The match between Djokovic and Kohlschreiber began on Monday but was delayed until Tuesday because of heavy rain.

Kohlschreiber won 72% of first-serve points and saved four of five break points as he closed out victory.

Second seed Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round with a 6-1 6-4 win over Diego Schwartzman.

Nadal, a three-time champion at Indian Wells, did not face a break point in the match.

He will play Serbia's Filip Krajinovic next after Krajinovic, ranked 113, beat 15th seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-2.

Elsewhere, Canadian 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov rapped on court in his post-match interview after beating Croatian 10th seed seed Marin Cilic.

Shapovalov, seeded 24th at Indian Wells, beat the 2014 US Open champion 6-4 6-2 and will play Poland's Hubert Hurkacz next.

Hurzack, ranked 67 in the world, fought back to beat Japanese sixth seed Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-4 6-3.