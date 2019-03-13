Six Nations: Injured Dan Robson replaced by Ben Spencer for Scotland game

Robson plays his club rugby with Wasps

England scrum-half Dan Robson will miss Saturday's Six Nations finale against Scotland because of illness.

Robson won his second cap and scored a try in Saturday's 57-14 win over Italy.

Saracens' Ben Spencer, who made his England debut on last summer's tour of South Africa, replaces him in the squad and gets the nod because of injuries to Danny Care and Richard Wigglesworth.

England will win the Six Nations if they beat Scotland and Grand Slam-chasing Wales lose to Ireland.

Spencer is considered further down the pecking order than both Care and Wigglesworth, with the rib injury Care picked up on club duty costing him a chance to add to his 84 caps.

It means Ben Youngs, who has started every game at scrum-half this championship, is set to move above Care on Saturday and become England's most-capped scrum-half.

Youngs has played all-but 30 minutes of England's Six Nations matches so far, and says he is fitter than ever after being kept on from start to finish against both Ireland and Wales.

"After the autumn Eddie Jones had a good chat with me, and we put a good plan in place to make sure I was at a fitness level to be more able to last the game," he said.

"I'd definitely say I am fitter and sharper than I was."