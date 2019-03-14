'Now or never for funding to deliver Andy and Jamie Murray's tennis legacy' - Judy Murray

Judy Murray has called for urgent investment

Now must be the time to deliver new and improved tennis facilities as a legacy of Andy and Jamie Murray's success, their mother Judy has reiterated.

Both brothers are now into their thirties and she wants urgent funding from the Lawn Tennis Association and Scottish Government.

The respected coach has joined up with Tennis Scotland to push for investment to make the sport more accessible.

"The time really is now as they won't play forever," she said.

"When they stop playing then we won't have the same kind of leverage. I'm absolutely committed to doing it now and making things happen."

Over the past few years Murray has been working on her own project called "Tennis on the Road." She now incorporates this within her foundation and her work throughout Scotland has reinforced the need for better facilities.

"We have lost so many public tennis courts and state school tennis courts over the last 20 or 30 years. They are big, valuable spaces," she said.

"We need more public facilities. We need more indoor facilities so that we can play and have a coaching workforce 12 months of the year."