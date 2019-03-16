Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal withdraws from Roger Federer semi-final

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Indian Wells semi-final against Roger Federer with a right knee injury.

The world number two received treatment to the knee during his gruelling quarter-final win over Russia's Karen Khachanov on Friday.

The Spaniard looked in discomfort during the match and only had a brief practice session on Saturday.

Nadal and Federer, who have 37 Grand Slam titles between them, have not played each another since 2017.

Federer received a walkover to the final, where he will play either Austria's Dominic Thiem or Milos Raonic of Canada.

More to follow.