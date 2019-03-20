Miami Open: Great Britain's Dan Evans and Jay Clarke beaten in qualifying

Evans was handed a point deduction late in the second set

Great Britain's Dan Evans and Jay Clarke both suffered straight-sets defeats in Miami Open qualifying.

Evans was deducted a point for hitting a water bottle with his racquet late on and said the umpire "lost control" as Alexander Bublik reached the event's first round with a 6-4 6-4 win.

The 28-year-old could still make round one if results go his way and he is drawn to fill a 'lucky loser' spot.

Clarke, 20, is out after a 6-4 6-4 loss to India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Evans' hope of qualifying hinges on the three highest-ranked losers from the final qualifying round going into a 'lucky loser' draw, where two names will be selected to enter round one.

British hopeful Cameron Norrie will play Australia's Jordan Thompson in round one, while Kyle Edmund will play Italian Thomas Fabbiano or Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in round two after receiving a bye through the first round.

Britain's Johanna Konta faces American Jessica Pegula in round one of the women's draw.