Miami Open: Cameron Norrie beaten in first round by Jordan Thompson

Norrie reached a career-high world ranking of 48 earlier this month

British number two Cameron Norrie is out of the Miami Open after suffering a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 first-round defeat by Australia's Jordan Thompson.

Norrie, ranked 26 places higher than his opponent at 51st, took the first set but was ultimately overhauled as Thompson avenged his 2018 US Open loss.

It is a second successive first-round defeat for Norrie after an early exit in Indian Wells.

Fellow Briton Dan Evans plays Tunisia's Malek Jaziri later on Thursday.

Evans is the beneficiary of a lucky loser slot in the draw after losing to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a bad-tempered qualifier on Wednesday.