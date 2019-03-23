Miami Open: Britain's Dan Evans loses in second round to Denis Shapovalov

Dan Evans is the current world number 97

British number three Dan Evans was knocked out in the Miami Open second round as Denis Shapovalov recovered from going a set down to progress.

Evans, the world number 97, took the opening set 6-4 before the 20th seeded Canadian stormed the second 6-1.

The 19-year-old then saved two break points as he closed out the third 6-3 to win in two hours one minute.

Evans only reached the main draw as a 'lucky loser' before beating Tunisia's Malek Jaziri to reach the second round.

Shapovalov will now meet the winner of the match between Croatia's ninth seed Marin Cilic and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Mayer beat fellow Argentine Guido Pella and Portugal's Joao Sousa progressed against American Steve Johnson.