Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open, Petra Kvitova wins

Serena Williams won her first Miami Open in 2002

Eight-time champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Miami Open because of a knee injury.

American Williams reached round three on Friday with victory over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, only the seventh match she has completed in 2019.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was set to face Wang Qiang in the last 32 but the Chinese 27-year-old now gets a bye.

World number two Petra Kvitova was tested by Croat Donna Vekic but won 6-4 3-6 6-4 to reach round four.

Williams, 37, said she was "disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a left knee injury".

She has now withdrawn from two consecutive WTA events, following her retirement from last week's tournament in Indian Wells with a viral illness.

Williams last claimed the Miami title in 2015, with her last Grand Slam win coming at the 2017 Australian Open, moving her one behind Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Two-time Wimbledon champion and third seed Kvitova had to fight for more than two hours against Vekic in their third-round match on Saturday.

She will now meet France's Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. Garcia earlier beat 15th seed Julia Gorges of Germany 6-0 7-5.

World number one Naomi Osaka of Japan is set to play Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei later.