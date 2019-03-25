Miami Open: Roger Federer beats Filip Krajinovic to reach fourth round

From the section

Roger Federer won the Miami Open in 2005, 2006 and 2017

Roger Federer reached the Miami Open fourth round with a straight-set win over world number 103 Filip Krajinovic.

The Swiss, who is bidding for a fourth title in Miami, beat Serbia's Krajinovic 7-5 6-3.

Federer converted just two of eight break points in the opening set but became more accurate as the match progressed, finishing with 35 winners to 23 unforced errors.

He will face either American Reilly Opelka or Russian Daniil Medvedev next.

Federer hit 14 aces against Krajinovic and won 74% of first-serve points.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has won 14 and lost two matches on the ATP Tour this season.

Earlier, Australian world number 77 Jordan Thompson beat Bulgarian 29th seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 7-5 to reach the fourth round.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson continued his return from an arm injury with a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) win over Joao Sousa of Portugal.