Miami Open: Petra Kvitova loses to Ashleigh Barty in quarter-finals

Petra Kvitova, the third seed in Miami, has won 26 WTA titles

Petra Kvitova will not become world number one for the first time next week after she was beaten by Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open quarter-finals.

The Czech lost 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2, hours after a man was jailed for eight years for stabbing her at her home in 2016.

Kvitova, 29, needed to reach the final to have a chance of replacing Naomi Osaka at the top of the rankings.

Barty will play Anett Kontaveit in the semi-finals, after the Estonian beat Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei 3-6 6-2 7-5.

Victory was Australian Barty's first over Kvitova in five attempts.

Australian Open runner-up Kvitova came from 3-0 down in the final set to get back on serve, but double-faulted on match point as the 22-year-old 12th seed wrapped up victory in just under three hours.

Kontaveit overcame a rain delay to see off world number 27 Su-wei, who beat world number one Naomi Osaka in the third round and 13th seed Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth.

Second seed Simona Halep plays Qiang Wang and Czech Karolina Pliskova faces Marketa Vondrousova in the remaining quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Romanian Halep will replace Osaka as world number one if she reaches the final.