Queen's Club: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe to play Fever-Tree Championships

Canadian teenagers Felix Auger-Aliassime (centre) and Denis Shapovalov (right) are close friends

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe - described as three of the "most exciting young players in the sport" - will play Queen's in June.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime, 18, will be the first male player born in the 2000s to reach the world's top 50 when the latest rankings come out on Monday.

He has reached the Miami Open semi-finals this week, while Shapovalov and Tiafoe meet in the quarter-finals.

"There is no better way to prepare for Wimbledon," Auger-Aliassime said.

Auger-Aliassime is the youngest player to have reached the Miami semis in the tournament's 35-year history - he is two months younger than Spanish great Rafael Nadal was in achieving the same feat in 2005.

If he reaches the final, he could meet fellow Canadian Shapovalov, 19, or 21-year-old American Tiafoe, who play each other in the last eight on Thursday.

"Denis had a great run at the Queen's Club a couple of years ago, and he told me at the time that I should watch out for his good friend Felix because he is an incredible talent," tournament director Stephen Farrow said.

"The results Felix has posted over the past week in Miami back up that view, and we are delighted that he will make his debut this year."

The Fever-Tree Championships take place from 17-23 June, with BBC Sport providing live coverage from the west London club across television, radio and online.

British number one Kyle Edmund, Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, Croatia's defending champion Marin Cilic and entertaining Australian Nick Kyrgios will also return to the Queen's grass.

Former world number one Andy Murray has a career-long commitment to the tournament, but his participation is in doubt after he had surgery on his hip last month.

Wimbledon starts at the All England Club a fortnight later on 1 July.