Charleston Open: Madison Keys beats Caroline Wozniacki to win first title on clay
Madison Keys beat Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets to win the Charleston Open - her first title on clay.
The American, 24, won 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, hitting 54 winners against Danish fifth seed Wozniacki, the 2011 champion.
It marks a fourth career title for Keys and her first since 2017.
The eighth seed beat three Grand Slam champions - Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko - en route to victory, as well as reigning Olympic champion Monica Puig.
Wozniacki - playing in her third Charleston final, having finished as runner-up in 2009 - said Keys was "just too good".
World number 18 Keys is the first American winner of the tournament since Stephens three years ago.