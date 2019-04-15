ATP Challenger event returns to Glasgow in 2019

Scott Clayton and fellow Brit Jonny O'Mara reached the doubles final in Glasgow last year

Glasgow will again host an ATP Challenger event this year, the Lawn Tennis Association has announced.

Singles and doubles events will take place at Scotstoun Sports Campus from 16-22 September.

Last year's inaugural event was attended by more than 3,000 spectators with Slovakia's Lukas Lacko winning the singles.

"Some of the best memories have been playing Davis Cup ties at home," said Scottish doubles player Jamie Murray.

"I am delighted to be working with the LTA and Glasgow Life on the planning and delivery of an ATP Challenger in Scotland later this year."

Murray, who has played a role in the planning of the event, added: "We hope to make this year's tournament more successful, providing a platform to inspire more young people in Scotland to take up our sport.

"I look forward to seeing everyone again in September."