Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic through as Cameron Norrie loses

Novak Djokovic is a two-time champion in Monte Carlo, having won the 2013 and 2015 titles

World number one Novak Djokovic breezed into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals, but Britain's Cameron Norrie could not progress from the last 16.

Serbia's Djokovic, 31, needed just one hour and eight minutes to win 6-3 6-0 against American Taylor Fritz.

Norrie lost 6-2 7-5 to Italian Lorenzo Sonego, ranked 40 places below him.

The British number two, who is set to rise into the top 50 next week, was broken four times and struggled to test Sonego's serve.

Norrie, 23, did break back when Sonego served for the match at 5-4, only to lose his serve in the next game as the Italian went on to seal victory with a hold to love.

Top seed Djokovic converted six of 10 break points against Fritz as he moved closer to matching Rafael Nadal's record of 33 Masters titles.

The reigning Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open champion will face a last-eight meeting with Russian 10th seed Daniil Medvedev - who he beat on his way to victory in Melbourne in January and has not lost against in three meetings.

Medvedev, 23, continued his good form against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning 6-2 1-6 6-4 to extend to four victories his 100% record over the ATP Next Gen champion - who doubled faulted on match point.

Italian 11th seed Marco Cecchinato was knocked out after a 6-4 4-6 6-4 defeat by Argentina's Guido Pella.