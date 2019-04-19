Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic loses to Daniil Medvedev in last eight

Medvedev and Djokovic were meeting for the first time on clay

World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a 6-3 4-6 6-2 quarter-final exit against Russian Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 31-year-old, winner of the event in 2013 and 2015, lost to the world number 14 in two hours, 20 minutes.

Medvedev faces another Serb in the last four, world number 48 Dusan Lajovic.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, seeking an unprecedented 12th Monte Carlo title, plays Argentine world number 35 Guido Pella later on Friday.

Djokovic won a record seventh Australian Open title in January but lost in the third round at Indian Wells and the fourth round in Miami last month.

He had beaten Medvedev in the last 16 en route to his Melbourne triumph, but lost his serve five times as the 23-year-old 10th seed recorded his first victory against the 15-time Grand Slam champion in their fourth meeting.

In the doubles, Britain's Jamie Murray, third seed with partner Bruno Soares, moved into the semi-finals with a 7-5 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman and Joao Sousa.

Murray and Soares will play Dutch pair Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, who beat top seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the opening round.