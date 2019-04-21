Fed Cup: Great Britain lead Kazakhstan 2-1 after Johanna Konta wins

Johanna Konta was unhappy about a time violation in the third set but put it out of her mind to triumph

Great Britain v Kazakhstan - Fed Cup World Group II play-off Venue: Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 20-21 April Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC website

Johanna Konta fought back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva and put Great Britain one win away from Fed Cup promotion.

The British number one won 4-6 6-2 7-5 in two hours and 25 minutes at London's Copper Box Arena to put GB 2-1 up in the best-of-five tie.

Konta was broken twice in the first set but responded to dominate the second.

She then won six of the last seven games in the decider to complete a sensational comeback.

If Katie Boulter beats Zarina Diyas in the second singles rubber later on Sunday, Britain will gain promotion to World Group II - a level they last played at in 1993.

Konta battles back again

Konta embraced GB captain Anne Keothavong after her victory

Konta has not done things the easy way in the Fed Cup of late - her past five matches in the women's team tennis competition have gone to three sets.

And so she was always going to be in for a battle against Kazakh number one Putintseva, who fought back from 5-2 down in the third set to win the tie-break against Boulter on Saturday.

Putintseva showed no signs of tiredness against Konta, holding off three break points in her first service game before needing just one to take a 2-1 lead.

The Briton, who had started with intensity and good variation, broke back immediately and seemed to feed off a much more vocal home crowd.

While the Kazakh drums and trumpets were out in force once again, the British fans outnumbered the visitors and when Putintseva broke again to move 5-4 up before serving for the first set, the crowd seemed to push Konta on.

She responded, silencing the Kazakh band for most of the second set - breaking twice and winning 68% of the total points in a dominant display.

Momentum was with the Briton but the crowd - who applauded every point won by Konta - were still wary. They had seen Putintseva come from behind the previous day.

The Kazakh was given a taste of her own medicine, though, as it was Konta who wowed the crowd with another resilient fightback.

Putintseva had shown signs of weakness. She had her blood pressure taken during a medical time-out, while ice was applied to her neck and head while she trailed 3-0 in the second set.

Yulia Putintseva needed medical attention in the second set

Konta went on to take that set in style but then went 4-1 down in the third - two quick breaks followed a time violation and the Briton showed her frustrations by arguing with the umpire.

She did not give up, though, finally breaking back at the third time of asking at 4-2 and was spurred on by the growing volume of the British crowd to draw level at 5-5.

Konta avoided a tie-break with another late blow to the Kazakh and joked with the crowd afterwards that they had been "all in it together".

"You can only dream of this sort of thing," she added.