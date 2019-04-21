Davis Cup reaction

'Utterly brilliant', 'inspired', 'an amazing achievement' - reaction to the GB's success

Katie Boulter was not even born when Great Britain last competed in the World Group stage of the Fed Cup

Johanna Konta shows her feeling with a mixture of heart, fist and Union Jack emojis....

Team-mate Katie Swan, who didn't play against the Kazakhs, also goes big on the emojis....

Former British number one Annabel Croft, now a television commentator and analyst: "Absolutely amazing weekend of tennis. Congrats to Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Anne Keothavong and the rest of the Fed Cup team. Inspired performances with home fans cheering at the Copper Box.

British doubles player Jamie Murray, who helped the nation win the Davis Cup in 2015: "What a weekend for the GB Fed Cup team! Amazing achievement girls!"

Leon Smith, Britain's Davis Cup captain: "That was utterly brilliant from our GB Fed Cup Team. This team deserves so much praise. Well done all. Bring on the World Group! Come on!!