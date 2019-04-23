Justin Gimelstob: ATP to decide on future after court sentencing

Justin Gimelstob twice reached the men's doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon

Justin Gimelstob's future will be decided by the ATP after the leading tennis administrator was sentenced for assault in Los Angeles on Monday.

Gimelstob, a retired two-time mixed doubles Grand Slam winner, was handed three years probation and 60 days community service after pleading "no contest" to a battery charge.

The American is one of three player representatives on the ATP board.

Gimelstob, 42, has also worked as a coach and TV commentator.

An ATP statement read: "The decision was taken to let the judicial process run its course before any judgement was made on his future, so with that process complete this is now a subject for review by the board and/or the player council.

"As a related matter, the election for the role of the next Americas player representative on the ATP board - the position currently held by Gimelstob - will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, 14 May, in Rome."

The players' council, led by Novak Djokovic, has the power to remove him, but would need the consent of at least six of its 10 members.

Former friend Randall Kaplan alleged that early in the evening of 31 October, Gimelstob "punched him in the head and face more than 50 times" in front of Kaplan's pregnant wife Madison and two-year-old daughter.

Madison went on to have a miscarriage, which the couple believe was a result of the stress of the attack.

Gimelstob, who was also compelled to attend anger management classes by the court, partnered Venus Williams to win the Australian and French Opens in 1998 and twice reached the men's doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.