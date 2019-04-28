Stuttgart Open: Petra Kvitova triumphs to win second singles title of 2019

Petra Kvitova has now won a total of 27 WTA singles titles

Petra Kvitova has become the first player to win two WTA singles titles this year after beating Anett Kontaveit in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final.

The Czech, 29, won 6-3 7-6 (7-2) in one hour 31 minutes in Stuttgart on Sunday.

World number 15 Kontaveit reached the final after world number one Naomi Osaka withdrew from Saturday's semi-final because of an abdominal injury.

Prior to Kvitova's triumph, the 18 previous WTA Tour events this year had all been won by different players.

Estonian Kontaveit, 23, led 3-1 in the second set before world number three Kvitova responded to force a tie-break.

The two-time Wimbledon champion then dominated, lining up six match points and winning on the third to claim her maiden title at the clay tournament as she builds towards next month's French Open.

Kvitova won the Sydney International in January before being beaten in the Australian Open final by Osaka later that month. She also lost to Belinda Bencic in the Dubai Championships in February.