Munich Open: Kyle Edmund's losing run continues with loss to Denis Kudla

Kyle Edmund won only 59% points on his serve - compared to 88% by opponent Denis Kudla

British number one Kyle Edmund lost to American world number 82 Denis Kudla in the first round of the Munich Open, his third straight defeat.

Fifth seed Edmund was beaten 6-4 6-3 in the first ATP meeting between the pair.

Defeat continued an ordinary start to the clay-court season for Edmund, whose only win has been against French youngster Ugo Humbert in Marrakech.

Edmund went out to former Grand Slam finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, then lost in Monte Carlo to Diego Schwartzman.

Now ranked 22nd in the world, the 24-year-old Englishman was unable to turn around his form on a surface on which he has good pedigree against Kudla, who dominated to win in just one hour and seven minutes.

The 26-year-old ended his own losing of streak of five matches by taking three of 10 break points, while Edmund did not manage to muster any opportunities on Kudla's serve.