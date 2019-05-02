Johanna Konta through to Morocco Open semi-finals

Victory was Konta's 10th career tour-level main draw clay win

British number one Johanna Konta reached a career-first clay-court semi-final with victory over Hsieh Su-wei at the Morocco Open.

World number 47 Konta came from a set down to beat the Taiwanese second seed 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes.

The seventh seed, 27, hit 48 winners and two aces to progress in Rabat.

Konta will play Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the semi-finals for their third meeting of 2019.

Tomljanovic - fourth seed in Morocco - beat Konta in straight sets in Brisbane before the Briton won in three sets at the Australian Open later in January.

It is her first semi-final appearance since her defeat by Daria Kasatkina at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow in October 2018.