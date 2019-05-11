Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to reach third Madrid Open final

Novak Djokovic won the Madrid Open in 2011 and 2016

Novak Djokovic reached a third Madrid Open final by beating Dominic Thiem in a gruelling semi-final.

Djokovic, 31, won 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and 24 minutes, securing a first clay-court final of the season - two weeks before the French Open.

Austrian Thiem, the runner-up in the previous two Madrid finals, led by a break in both sets but world number one Djokovic fought back to win.

He will play Rafael Nadal or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

More to follow